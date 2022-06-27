Interviews: Guest and Cassidy look to secure GOP runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s runoff election will decide the fates of two Republican incumbents.
One such race is in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District where U.S. Rep. Michael Guest hopes to hold off GOP runoff competitor Michael Cassidy.
WTVA anchor Craig Ford interviewed both candidates about the runoff election. Watch each interview below or open this link to watch Guest's interview and this link to watch Cassidy's.
Polls open Tuesday, June 28 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Open this link to view a sample ballot.