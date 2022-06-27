 Skip to main content
Interviews: Guest and Cassidy look to secure GOP runoff

  • Updated
Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy

Michael Guest (left) and Michael Cassidy

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s runoff election will decide the fates of two Republican incumbents.

2 GOP congressmen in Mississippi at risk of defeat in runoff

One such race is in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District where U.S. Rep. Michael Guest hopes to hold off GOP runoff competitor Michael Cassidy.

WTVA anchor Craig Ford interviewed both candidates about the runoff election. Watch each interview below or open this link to watch Guest's interview and this link to watch Cassidy's.

Polls open Tuesday, June 28 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Open this link to view a sample ballot.

Open this link to find your polling place.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

