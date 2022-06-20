Interview: Author agrees with removing former Mississippi mayor's name from Wyoming mountain By: Zac Carlisle Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Author email Jun 20, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Previous article below News Former Mississippi mayor's name removed from Yellowstone mountain By: Josh Mitchell, Zac Carlisle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yellowstone Kim Allen Scott Gustavus Doane Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women. Author email Follow Zac Carlisle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTVA 9 News Local Pontotoc County Fair returns Updated Dec 1, 2021 News At least 32 dead after a massive explosion destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba May 6, 2022 Archive Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Mantachie first graders burying time capsule Updated Feb 3, 2022 Local Columbus city leaders received nearly $3 million in federal funds Updated Dec 1, 2021 News Tupelo bank robbery suspect charged with strong-arm robbery Updated Apr 7, 2022 Recommended for you