Interstate 22 considered a 'major vein' for illegal drug trafficking

NEW ALBANY, Miss (WTVA) -- Interstate 22 is a major highway running from Birmingham, AL to Memphis, TN. It runs through cities like New Albany, Tupelo, Fulton, and Hamilton. It's also a major highway for drug trafficking.
Union County sheriff Jimmy Edwards says many arrests have been made on this interstate, seizing large amounts of illegal product.
"The main ones you're gonna see is marijuana, cocaine, and meth," says Sheriff Edwards.
While these drugs are just passing through and not directly going to Union County, Sheriff Edwards says they still pose a threat. Many drugs distributed throughout the South come from Memphis or Birmingham.
I-22 is a busy and fast-moving road, meaning it's too dangerous for law enforcement to conduct routine traffic stops. It also makes it easy for drug mules to drive through undetected.
That hasn't stopped Union County's K9 unit from making several drug busts off the interstate. Recent busts include over 300 pounds of marijuana, over 50 pounds of meth, and even several cases of cough syrup.