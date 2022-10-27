Internet network installed ahead of schedule in Calhoun County

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Electric Power Association (NTEPA) completed its fiber installation in Calhoun County and now provides internet to thousands in the area.
Officials thought the project would take 36 months to complete, but workers managed to finish it nearly a year ahead of schedule.
"We can say truthfully that anybody that has electricity from the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association can get high-speed internet service from Natchez Trace," Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said.
Shawn Edmondson, the general manager of NTEPA and its subsidiary NT Spark, said, “Everybody pulled together and we accomplished what we set out to do which provided everybody in our service territory access."
The company already provides internet to customers in Webster, Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties.
