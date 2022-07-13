Interior demolition begins this week for federal building in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Thomas G Abernethy Federal Building in Aberdeen has dealt with several interior issues for years; and now that will all change with the help of lawmakers.
A $24.3 million grant from Congress will be used for renovations.
Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott said the building, which has existed for almost 50 years, has many issues, such as mold and mildew.
Staff were displaced in 2018 because of the issues.
Most renovations will be inside the building because there are limitations to its façade.
"Since it's on the National Historical Preservation list, there's only so much they can do on the outside of the building,” the mayor said. “So, the main frame on the outside will stay the same."
Demolition starts this week and will take 18 to 24 months to complete.
"To have Judge Sharion Aycock and other dignitaries to fight to keep this here in Aberdeen is tremendous to our economy and to the legacy of our city," Scott said.
The goal is to reopen the building in April 2024.
The post office inside the building will continue to operate as normal.