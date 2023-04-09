Inmates can still celebrate Easter at Clay County Jail

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- For many, Easter Sunday is a celebration with the family with Easter eggs, chocolate candies, and church services. But for the thousands of inmates in the state of Mississippi, those luxuries aren't available.
But incarcerated individuals still have an opportunity to celebrate the holiday. There's no Easter bunnies or marshmellow chicks, but without those commercial distractions, inmates can focus on the message behind Easter.
Clay County Jail holds an Easter Sunday service every year at their chapel, led by Robert Raleigh.
"The service is all about getting them more informed," says Raleigh, who has been the jail's chaplain since 1995. "And try to encourage them to become more knowledgeable about our Lord and Savior."