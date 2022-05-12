 Skip to main content
Inmate escapes from work detail in Tunica

  • Updated
TUNICA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tunica County inmate escaped Thursday afternoon, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Patrick, 52, walked off a work detail at approximately 2:42. The work detail was at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica.

He was in jail for alleged vehicle theft.

Patrick is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

Tunica County is located along the Mississippi River, about 40 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

