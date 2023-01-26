Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
Perrigin was booked into the county jail on Saturday, Jan. 21 for disorderly conduct and allegedly making abusive 911 calls.
According to the sheriff, Perrigin continued with that behavior while at the jail and was transferred to the shower area of the jail.
That’s where he collapsed. Jail officials performed life-saving measures, the sheriff said, but Perrigin was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Johnson said the death wasn’t due to actions by the staff or other inmates.
“I want people to know that there was no altercation between the staff members and this inmate,” he added. “There was no altercation between inmates and this particular individual here, assault or anything of that nature. It’s just a tragic thing that while he was in our custody he collapsed and passed away.”
An autopsy will be performed. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.