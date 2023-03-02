Ingomar girls beat Biggersville to win 1A title

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&