Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County.
According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt.
The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address was not provided.
She may be in the Haven Acres area of Tupelo with family or with friends in Guntown or Houston.
She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lee County Youth Court at 662-432-2376 or 662-231-0922.