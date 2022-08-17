 Skip to main content
Information sought for Pontotoc County home invasion

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Pontotoc County is asking for help to find the person responsible for an armed home invasion.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 in the southern part of the county. No address was provided.

Law enforcement shared a picture of a man whom they wish to talk with. Two images show a red SUV which may have been used in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

