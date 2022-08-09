 Skip to main content
Info released about Mantachie chase and arrest

Robert Spradling

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with stealing a Mantachie police vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a two-county chase.

According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6 shortly before midnight.

Mantachie police responded to a reported disturbance at a home on Hodges Drive. According to the news release, 31-year-old Robert Spradling stole a police vehicle.

He was later captured after officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle, according to the news release.

