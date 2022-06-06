Info needed to find runaway teenagers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Youth Court Judge Staci Bevill requests the public’s help in locating two runaway teenagers.
Taylor Williams, 17, was last seen on May 17.
She wears a nose piercing and has “DAVYON” tattooed on her right arm.
She’s believed to be traveling with the second runaway Serena Beckley, 16, who was also last seen on May 17.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Youth Court at 662-231-0922 or the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.