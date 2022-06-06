 Skip to main content
Info needed to find runaway teenagers

  • Updated
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Youth Court Judge Staci Bevill requests the public’s help in locating two runaway teenagers.

Taylor Williams, 17, was last seen on May 17.

Taylor McKenzie Arie Williams

She wears a nose piercing and has “DAVYON” tattooed on her right arm.

She’s believed to be traveling with the second runaway Serena Beckley, 16, who was also last seen on May 17.

Serena Beckley

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Youth Court at 662-231-0922 or the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.

