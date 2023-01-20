Inflation means adjustments to school lunches for some districts

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Inflation is also affecting school lunches.
As a result, school across the country have had to adjust and change lunch menus.
The Chickasaw County School District is in a fortunate situation.
"It's just like living in your house when the prices go up,” Nutrition Director Lisa Voyle said. “You have to figure out where the money needs to go. Most of our, the majority of our products we use are under a state contract for six months. The prices don't change.”
When it came time to place an order last summer, Voyles had to take higher prices into consideration and use the money wisely.
“We may not be able to have that [food item] once a month like we used to,” she explained. “We may have to have that one [food item] every two months or as a treat one every three months. "