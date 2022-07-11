 Skip to main content
Inflation inflating cost of new CREATE Foundation building

  • Updated
What the new CREATE Foundation building is expected to look like

An architectural rendering from McCarty Architects of the new CREATE Foundation building that will go up at Commerce and Jefferson streets in Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Everyone is feeling the squeeze from inflation, and that includes the Tupelo-based CREATE Foundation.

CREATE President Mike Clayborne says the rising cost of building supplies is driving up the expected cost of the organization's new downtown home. 

Clayborne says the cost was originally in the neighborhood of $5 million, but he figures the cost has escalated to more than $7 million.

“Recently, there was a 40 percent increase in [the cost of] glass," said Clayborne.

His hope is that some of the costs will stabilize soon.

He expects work to start on the building in the next month or two on the vacant lot at Commerce and Jefferson streets.

The best-case scenario he sees is construction ending in late 2023, but he added it could take until early 2024.

Clayborne also expressed optimism about CREATE soon raising the 80 percent of the money needed for the project.

