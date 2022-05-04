Inflation impacts hit local food trucks

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Prices are up on just about everything, from food at the grocery store to fuel at the gas pumps.
It's no different for local food truck owners who are feeling the impacts of inflation.
Once a week, local food trucks gather in downtown Tupelo to sell their homemade specialties. It's known as "Food Truck Friday" at Fairpark.
"It's been a struggle but we are making it work," said Marshandria Grice, Owner and Operator of Edible Bliss.
Marshandria Grice owns the local food truck, Edible Bliss.
Her food truck specialty are homemade philly cheese steak egg rolls.
But the struggle she is feeling comes from rising inflation.
"Five gallons of oil, that was maybe $16- $17 a year or two ago, now its $41, so that's a big change," explained Grice.
It's a big change for a local, small business.
The increased costs forced Grice to make some menu adjustments.
"I just had to adjust my prices and I didn't really want to but in order to survive during these times, you have to increase it a few dollars.
Because every time you go back to the grocery store it has risen maybe $3-$5," said Grice.
While menu prices were tweaked a little, Grice said the quality of her food remains the same.
"It's the quality of the meat and I don't want to go down on the quality, so I have to pay the difference to keep everything going and keep my customers coming back," said Grice.
Not only are local food trucks dealing with the rising cost of essential items, like meat and cheese.
They're also dealing with the rising price of fuel.
"Well, this van used to charge me $40 to fill it, now its double, its $80," explained Dave Fetterman, Owner of Davey Dogs.
Dave Fetterman started his hot dog stand in November.
His specialty are Chicago style hot dogs.
Often times, he loads up his hot dog stand and travels on the weekend.
"Sometimes more than $80 a week, if I go to the Tanglefoot trail in Pontotoc and back, you're using a quarter of a tank of gas," explained Fetterman.
While he feels the pinch at the pump, as of now, inflation hasn't forced a change on the Davey Dogs menu but Dave said he's just happy to be able to keep serving customers.
"Now the Covid thing has passed and everyone is back out again , its fantastic," said Fetterman.
As for the food truck customers, they understand the impacts of inflation.
But encourage you to eat local.
"Inflation, it's hitting everyone. But we get Food Truck Friday one day a week. If you cant splurge one day a week, I am going to continue to support, the prices are going to go up on everything , it beats me cooking," said Nichole Johnson, a food truck customer.
If you want to get out and enjoy Food Truck Friday, the trucks are set up around Fairpark from around noon to 2 or until the food lasts.