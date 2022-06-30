Inflation impacts fireworks prices for 4th of July

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Jeremy White has been selling fireworks for 10 years and he's never seen a price hike like this.
"Due to the shipping cost and everything like that, it costs us a lot more to get them [fireworks] in here," he said on Thursday. "So, we've had to increase our prices just a little bit."
Wholesalers are now charging more to individual vendors and operators to offset shipping costs.
Prices have tripled in some areas, and fireworks that might cost a family $27 last year now cost $55.
Many vendors are reporting more customers this year, despite the higher prices.
Sellers are still able to offer deals and discounts to customers looking for a little bang for their buck.
Buyers will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this holiday weekend.