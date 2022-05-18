Inflation impacting local heating and cooling companies during busy season

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The warmer temperatures we are feeling now means its the start of a busy season for local heating and cooling companies.
But this year, the companies are also dealing with rising costs due to inflation, mixed with longer wait times for some equipment.
"Once it gets hot, the air conditioners go out and we just get overwhelmed a lot of times," said Jonathan Rayburn, the General Manager of M&M Heating and Cooling.
Crews at M&M Heating and Cooling are all hands-on deck right now.
Technicians are answering multiple service calls a day.
But this year, like many companies, M&M is experiencing some longer wait times when it comes to equipment orders.
"Now it is a lot longer of a wait, what used to be a week is now two to three weeks, if it was two to three weeks, it;s two to three months," explained Rayburn.
Rayburn said the company is working to increase it's local inventory to help ease those wait times.
But it's not just equipment shortages this busy season.
Like most things we are buying, M&M is also seeing higher prices on what they buy due to inflation.
"We normally have one price increase a year, we've already had several this year. That's just equipment, that not talking about copper, metal, insulation,
flex duct, all this stuff is stuff we use every single day," said Rayburn.
In addition to the higher cost of equipment, filling up the service vans is hitting their wallets with the rising fuel prices.
"Then we have these big service vans we have to have in order to carry all this stuff, they use a lot of gas," explained Rayburn.
There are things you can do at home to keep your AC maintained.
Experts say doing the simple things, like changing out your air filter will help you in the long run.
"Change your filter, check it, make sure it's clean. A dirty filter can stop up a unit. Washing the outside condenser, especially as you start mowing, outside condensers get really dirty," said Rayburn.
Rayburn asks customers be patient with their crews during this season.