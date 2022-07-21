Indian artifact show set for July 23 in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Magnolia State Archaeological Society is offering a chance to go back in time when it hosts its annual Amory Indian Artifact and Relic Show at the old Armory.
The free show, which is set for Saturday, July 23, will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event will allow the public to see and touch Native American artifacts from Mississippi and across the South.
During the show, collectors and exhibitors will also have items for sale.
For more information, call 662-397-124.
