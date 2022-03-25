Incoming Head Coach Sam Purcell adds first assistant to his MSU Women's Basketball team

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Women's Basketball Team announced Friday the addition of Miami, Florida native Gabe Lazo as an assistant coach.
Nearly two weeks after the University announced the hiring of current Louisville assistant coach Sam Purcell as the new Head Women's Basketball Coach, the announcement came March 25, 2022, that he's made his first hire in preparation for the upcoming season.
𝙅𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚 𝙇𝙖𝙯𝙤 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙈𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙥𝙥𝙞 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙖𝙨 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝!First addition to @SamPurcellMSU's staff ✅📰 » https://t.co/lCIDgfSE66#HailState🐶 | @CoachGabeLazo pic.twitter.com/Nx9dpks7Zm— Mississippi State WBK (@HailStateWBK) March 25, 2022
Gabe Lazo previously spent one season on staff at George Washington University (Washington, D.C.) and two seasons at Stony Brook University (Stony Brook, Long Island, NY).
During his time at Stony Brook, the Seawolves were America East Regular Season Champions (2020) and Conference Tournament Champions (2021). The Seawolves also made their first NCAA tournament appearance in program history while Lazo was on staff (2021).
Lazo also previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Florida International University.
He'll join Sam Purcell for the 2022-23 MSU Women's Basketball Season, but Purcell won't be in Starkville full-time until after the Louisville Women's Basketball Team ends its run in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Louisville will take on Tennessee in the Sweet 16 this Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CDT.
🔜 Tennessee at 4 PM EDT🔗 https://t.co/mOLJot9JpT#GoCards x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rnZBTJY5d5— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) March 25, 2022