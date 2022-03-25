 Skip to main content
Incoming Head Coach Sam Purcell adds first assistant to his MSU Women's Basketball team

On March 25, 2022, Mississippi State announced the hiring of Miami, Florida native Gabe Lazo as an assistant coach on Sam Purcell's 2022-23 Women's Basketball Team. (Courtesy: @HailStateWBK on Twitter)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Women's Basketball Team announced Friday the addition of Miami, Florida native Gabe Lazo as an assistant coach.

Nearly two weeks after the University announced the hiring of current Louisville assistant coach Sam Purcell as the new Head Women's Basketball Coach, the announcement came March 25, 2022, that he's made his first hire in preparation for the upcoming season.

Gabe Lazo previously spent one season on staff at George Washington University (Washington, D.C.) and two seasons at Stony Brook University (Stony Brook, Long Island, NY).

During his time at Stony Brook, the Seawolves were America East Regular Season Champions (2020) and Conference Tournament Champions (2021). The Seawolves also made their first NCAA tournament appearance in program history while Lazo was on staff (2021).

Lazo also previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Florida International University.

He'll join Sam Purcell for the 2022-23 MSU Women's Basketball Season, but Purcell won't be in Starkville full-time until after the Louisville Women's Basketball Team ends its run in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Louisville will take on Tennessee in the Sweet 16 this Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CDT.

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

