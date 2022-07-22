In the Trenches: Calhoun City looking to rebound in 2022

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun City played in the 2A state championship game two years ago.
The Wildcats won two games in 2021.
“When you’ve dealt with success and failures, you know, you can kind of sit back and reflect,” head coach M.D. Jennings said. “And you know, go back and say, ‘OK, what did I do wrong?’ You know, this group right now, they seem focused. They seem like they are headed in the right direction.”
2021 was not the year they wanted, but they are learning from their mistakes.
“People didn’t work and just weren’t dedicated,” senior Cameron Crutchfield said.
He’s trying to be a leader in the locker room and on the field.
The goal is focus.
“Push. Just push hard,” senior Luis Rojas said. “Play for the person beside you and give it your all.”