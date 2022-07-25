In the Trenches: Amory on everyone's radar this fall

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Last year the Amory Panthers made it to the state championship game for the first time in 24 years. But they returned empty-handed.
Head coach Brooks Dampeer said last year’s team was a surprise to many.
He said the Panthers snuck up on many. However, Amory is circled on many schedules this fall.
Quarterback Jatarian Ware said last year’s loss still hurts.
“It was painful,” he said. “Like went all the way down there, wasn’t focused. I mean you only get one chance, but we’re going to try remake that this year.”
Focus: that’s the theme this year. Seniors like Hayden Dozier are buying in.
“Last year we didn’t really focus as hard,” Dozier said, “but this year we’ve been conditioning more, we’ve been practicing as hard as we can, and I think we got it.”