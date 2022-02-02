STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a Black heritage stamp honoring Edmonia Lewis.
Lewis was the first Black and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition.
She grew up in the U.S. in the 1800s but had to move to Rome, Italy, to fulfill her dream and career.
The stamp’s artist, Alexander Bostic is a national award-winning realist painter, and he’s a professor at Mississippi State University.
He has been painting since he was seven years old.
When the USPS called him about creating the stamp, he knew it would be a long process, about six months, but he was excited.
"It's a big honor,” he said. “I have done stamps for other countries, but this is the first time I've done one for the United States."
He said every decision he has ever made has been based on being an artist.
"I mean it's kind of strange that something you have created is all over the county and everybody's using it; and then it travels and it goes someplace else,” he said. “And it’s historic and it tells a story about someone that people don't know, and now they know who she is and she can be immortalized."
You can find her stamp at post offices across the country.