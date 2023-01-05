Importance of CPR training brought to light after Hamlin's collapse

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical professionals were able to start performing CPR on Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin within seconds after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night.
Experts claim quick CPR was key to his survival.
While Hamlin had a huge team of medics surrounding him within seconds, that's not always possible for the majority of the public.
Learning CPR is a skill everyone should know when every second counts.
“Early and effective CPR has been proven to save lives,” Basic Life Support Coordinator Alex Hall said. “It increases patients outcome and decreases patient mortality. North Mississippi Health Services has purchased a quite of few of these high fidelity mannequins and they are spread out system wide and hopefully we will do just that."
More than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside hospitals each year, which means you truly never know when you might need to use CPR to save a life.