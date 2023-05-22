Illegal drug and gambling bust at Starkville business

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Law enforcement in Starkville made a big bust at a local billiard hall.
Over the weekend, agents with the Starkville Police Narcotics Division handed down a search warrant for Southern Billiards off South Washington Street.
Officers found items used for illegal gambling at the business as well as cocaine and marijuana.
Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive director Jay McDaniel says that they had received complaints about paid poker games which led to them issuing a search warrant.
"Starkville police department work very had to create the right atmosphere both in downtown and through the city of Starkville," says Sergeant Brandon Lovelady of Starkville Police.
They also found out the business was selling alcohol after legal hours.