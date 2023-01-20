ID of Noxubee County body confirmed

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The body found last month in Noxubee County has been confirmed to be that of Tadrian Shaw
Authorities have been working to identify the body after it was found in an abandoned house on Stewart Road in December.
Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said he received confirmation of the body’s identity on Thursday.
Shaw was last seen on Oct. 23, 2022.
The cause of death remains under investigation.