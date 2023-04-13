Iconic Amory Railroad Festival postponed

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A long time Amory tradition is not happening this weekend. The Amory Railroad Festival is being postponed to a later date.
The tornado caused a lot of damage, making it impossible to host the event as originally planned.
The festival dates back to 1979. It is held in April every year, but this year it will have to wait. The event is postponed due to the destruction left from the tornado all over the city, especially downtown where the festival is typically held.
“I mean it’s hard because last year was really great because it was our first one in a couple of years, since Covid,” Abi McDuffie, a barista at The Coffee Pot, said. “It is going to be missed because we are so used to having it as kind of like a tradition around here, but with everything going on… completely understandable. People need to get their things back together.”
McDuffie said last year’s festival brought a lot of business.
“It’s probably our busiest time of year. Last year we probably made the most money we did on most average days,” McDuffie said. “I mean we were pretty back to back to back, back then…it’s definitely going to be missed this year.”
There is no update for a new date for the event. The festival’s organizers will meet next week to discuss the possibilities.