ICC students volunteer to pick up storm debris in Monroe County

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Fifty-five students from Itawamba Community College spent Tuesday picking up tornado debris in Amory.
The college partnered with United Way to give students, faculty and staff the opportunity to help with storm cleanup each day this week.
Approximately 45 volunteers are going on Wednesday.
ICC is also accepting tornado relief donations in front of the David C. Cole Student Services Building on its Fulton campus.
Students and staff on the Tupelo campus and at the Belden center can drop off donations in their respective lobbies.