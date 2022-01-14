 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ICC selects 10 faculty and staff members to participate in leadership program

  • Updated
  • 0
Itawamba Community College Indians, ICC

Itawamba Community College (ICC) in Fulton, Mississippi.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) announced ten members of its faculty and staff have been selected to participate in the college’s Leadership Development Institute for 2022-2023.

The Institute is a one-year program that aims to promote leaders from within ICC’s family. It'll includes selected courses, customized monthly workshops and seminars.

The 10 members are:

C.J. Adams of Fulton, marketing specialist

Terry Bland of Mooreville, financial aid director

Josh Gammill of Fulton, pathway coordinator

Adam Gore of Fulton, sports information and media relations director

Holly Gray of Fulton, library director

John Harris of Fulton, project and energy management systems director

Robert Solomon of Belden, director of admissions and registrar

Chris Stevenson of Fulton, social science division chair and history instructor

Dana Walker of Tupelo, nursing program director

Steven West of Mantachie, systems analyst and programmer

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you