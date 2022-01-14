ICC selects 10 faculty and staff members to participate in leadership program

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) announced ten members of its faculty and staff have been selected to participate in the college’s Leadership Development Institute for 2022-2023.
The Institute is a one-year program that aims to promote leaders from within ICC’s family. It'll includes selected courses, customized monthly workshops and seminars.
The 10 members are:
C.J. Adams of Fulton, marketing specialist
Terry Bland of Mooreville, financial aid director
Josh Gammill of Fulton, pathway coordinator
Adam Gore of Fulton, sports information and media relations director
Holly Gray of Fulton, library director
John Harris of Fulton, project and energy management systems director
Robert Solomon of Belden, director of admissions and registrar
Chris Stevenson of Fulton, social science division chair and history instructor
Dana Walker of Tupelo, nursing program director
Steven West of Mantachie, systems analyst and programmer