ICC opens new state-of-the-art residence hall

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, July 14 for its newest dormitory named Magnolia Hall.
The three-story building accommodates 246 beds. It’ll house male and female students.
“The opening of this innovative student-friendly residence hall will provide state-of-the-art housing accommodations for 246 additional ICC student leaders and scholars,” ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said. “Even with this additional number of beds, we still have more than 350 students on waiting lists for housing this fall. This simply reinforces the dire need of this hall.”
The building is located along Main Street, across from the main campus.
The Fulton campus now features eight residence halls.
Requirements for residence include a preferred ACT score of 24, maintaining a 3.0 GPA and active in ICC student involvement/leadership opportunities," according to the college.
“Every tour I’ve given since this summer, since the building has been completed — every time we drive by it the student and parents are so excited,” recruiter Madison Haley said. “And so, I think this is really a leg up for us here at ICC to have this new dorm.”
WAR Construction in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was the general contractor and PryorMorrow PC designed the building.