ICC grouping academic majors into schools

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) is grouping all academic majors into individual schools, similar to how universities operate.
- School of Arts
- School of Business
- School of Career Education
- School of Education
- School of General Studies
- School of Health Sciences
- School of Health-Related Professions
- School of Humanities
- School of Legal Studies
- School of STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics]
As an example, students studying architecture, biology and computer science will be grouped together under the School of STEM. Students studying criminal justice and pre-law will be grouped together under the School of Legal Studies.
According to ICC, each school will be tailored to the institution to which students plan to transfer or career fields they wish to work in.
Open this link to view each school.
The goal is to also give students a sense of community with one another.