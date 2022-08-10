ICC adds more medical personnel courses due to overwhelming need in the field

BELDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - There are more than 3,000 registered nurse job openings in Mississippi alone.
Itawamba Community College (ICC) is looking to help fill the need.
The lack of nurses and other medical workers is most likely due to burnout caused by COVID-19’s strain on hospitals.
The lack of crucial medical care is beginning to limit bed capacities, since hospitals are having a tough time staffing them.
The large call for nurses began in 2020, but saw an even bigger increase in the last 12 months as nurses and other personnel are leaving in packs.
Now, hospitals and other care facilities are increasing pay, adding sign-on bonuses, and even travel options just to get those empty spots filled.
ICC is doing what it can to help fill those vacancies. Typically the college will triple the amount of classes to help educate those willing to work.
Becky Kelly oversees the nursing assistant program at ICC.
There are so many vacancies for certified nursing assistants (CNA) that students don’t have to look for a job for long.
“Nursing homes are screaming for them, hospitals are screaming for them…,” Kelly said. “There is such a high demand that they can just pretty well, as soon as they finish class, just walk into a job.”
As the need for medical help grows, medical professionals are cross training through different specialties.
Chris Bourlend is a paramedic who is now training to be a CNA and will later go to school to become a nurse.
One benefit of becoming a CNA is shaving a year off of nursing school. The similarity between the two is taking care of others, which is what led him to this decision.
“I love patient care and I want to continue to keep doing that,” Bourlend said.
Ambrecia Blanks is another student in the program. She said it’s a given if you love what you do like she does.
“It’s a given. I’ve been doing it since high school. I love what I do. I love to take care of people. I love to make them smile. It’s just part of me,” Blanks said.
Blanks has a motto to live by.
“I treat others how I want to be treated. You can simply be in their situation. So, it taught me how to be the best caregiver. It taught me to have compassion, to have empathy."
Julie Dabbs is a registered nurse (RN) and an instructor at ICC. She never stops learning, even after being on the job for over a decade.
"I’ve been an RN for 12 years and I’ve worked for many CNAs through the years; and honestly I learn from them just as much as they learn from me. I have taken great pride in teaching CNA school for about a year now."
CNA classes are going on right now during Mondays and Wednesdays. They also bring in specialists to administer the CNA exam to speed up the process. That way students can get out in the field faster. ICC also has 16 other programs that take 16 weeks or less to complete.