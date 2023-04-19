Hybrid Relief touts upgrades, retail partnerships, and patient discounts ahead of 4/20

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The dispensary that made the state's first legal sale of medical marijuana is unveiling a few new things aimed at improving patient experience.
CEO and Founder of Hybrid Relief in Oxford announced new discount cards for customers in certain groups.
Patients on government assistance plans can get a card that will give them a 10% discount.
Active military members and veterans can do the same - their discount is slightly higher at 15%.
The cards are available now and don't expire - if you fit into either of those categories, all you have to do is visit the store with your medical marijuana card, your ID or Driver's License, and be able to prove your government assistance status or military status.
Barragan said it's part of his mission to get his patients the medicine they need to live more comfortably.
"Medical marijuana's not the cheapest thing in the world, you know?" Barrigan said. "They want it because it's healthy, because it's helpful, but it's not something you can get through Medicaid, Medicare...it's not free. So, we do everything we can to help them out."
Other upgrades patients will notice include a new retail space taken up by Good Day Farm, one of the leading cannabis companies in the state.
Barragan said the store is also already in partnership with Cookies Cannabis out of California and that their products will be available in store on April 29th.
Hybrid Relief plans on launching the products at the Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford, also on the 29th.
Patients can also now see and smell products they'd like to buy, thanks to see-through displays in the main storeroom.