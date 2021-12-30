You are the owner of this article.
Husband arrested for wife's murder in Caledonia

Wayne Sydney Fraser

Wayne Sydney Fraser, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of murdering his wife in Caledonia.

According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the woman was found dead in a home there Thursday morning, Dec. 30. The home is on Cedar Street.

Detectives say Wayne Fraser, 45, fatally shot his wife.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the woman as Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, from San Angelo, Texas.

She was visiting her husband, the coroner added. She was a professor at Angelo State University.

