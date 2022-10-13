Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson.
The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue.
Sims says her son was in a car in front of the home and her husband was in the hallway inside the home when she heard four shots.
Chief Marsenio Nunn says someone flagged down one of his officers who found Mitchell Mcgaughy, 55, and Curtis Sims, 32, with gunshot wounds.
Both are expected to recover.
It is not clear why someone opened fire on the home, which is nearly a mile north of the former Lee County Agri-Center.