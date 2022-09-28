Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH MISSISSIPPI... .A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly over North Mississippi this afternoon.. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS. * WIND...BETWEEN 14 AND 18 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY...BETWEEN 20 AND 25 PERCENT. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...LESS THAN 6 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&