Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds Wednesday, flooding homes and leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.
