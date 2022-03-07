 Skip to main content
Huntsville man will serve 10 years in prison for carjacking

  • Updated
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man to 10 years in prison for carjacking.

U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced 22-year-old Deondre Cleveland Day to 10 years in prison after he pled guilty in August 2021 to one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence.

The plea agreement said Day and a juvenile co-defendant robbed their victim, stole his car keys, guns, and cell phone, and struck him in the head with a handgun on September 24, 2019.

The two then left the scene in the victim's car and later led officers on a high-speed chase, during which they fired shots at the officers and hit the windshield of a Huntsville police vehicle several times.

Day and the juvenile then ran away on foot.

The FBI investigated the case in partnership with the Huntsville Police Department and other organizations.

