Hundreds of first responders from North Mississippi honor first responders lost to 9/11 attack with stair climb

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Firefighters, law enforcement and civilians climbed 110 floors in honor of 9-11.
The Tupelo firefighters Ladies Auxiliary hosted the seventh annual 9-11 stair climb Saturday, September 9.
Those who participated walked around the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo three times, which is the equivalent of 110 floors.
That is the height of each World Trade Center building.
The stair climb remembers the 343 members of the New York fire department that lost their lives on September 11.
Each climber wore a memorial badge for the first responder he or she represented.
About 25 fire departments from North Mississippi participated this year, according to organizer Melinda Monts.
Close to 300 people participated in this year's stair climb.