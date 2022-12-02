Hundreds lose jobs in Vardaman as result of United Furniture layoffs

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately 200 employees are out of a job with the closing of the Furniture Wood plant in Vardaman.
This economic impact follows the shut down of United Furniture just before Thanksgiving. The two companies were partners.
Sheila Freely, the director of the Calhoun Economic Development Association, said she’s working with Three Rivers Planning & Development District to determine if funding is available such as gifts cards — anything to help former workers.
She said the CREATE Foundation set up a fund for the public to make donations. She hopes to soon have more resources available to help former employees.