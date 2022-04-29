Human remains found in burned truck in Tishomingo County

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) — State and local law enforcement are trying to get some answers after someone found a burned truck with human remains inside of it in Tishomingo County.
Coroner Mack Wilemon says he was called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to Sharps Bottom, which is an isolated area in the northwest part of the county.
Wilemon adds the truck has a Tippah County license plate, but it will take a DNA analysis by the state to determine who the person is.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office is investigating along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal's Office.