Human remains found in Alcorn County camper fire

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters found the remains of a man inside a camper fire in Alcorn County.
The fire happened early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 at a camper on County Road 793.
Firefighters found a woman injured; medics airlifted her to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the woman lived there.
Firefighters then found the human remains.
Alcorn County Coroner Jay Jones later identified the remains as Michael Masters, 59. Jones said Masters owned the camper. An autopsy will be performed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the sheriff's office, investigators don’t suspect foul play.