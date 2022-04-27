Huge operation netted 700 arrests across north Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A month-long federal, state and local law enforcement operation is over and resulted in the arrests of 700 people.
The goal of Operation MPACT (Mississippi Partnering Agencies Coming Together) was to target known offenders, deter crime and improve community and safety relations.
Results from the operation were announced Wednesday in Oxford.
The operation began on March 1 and ended on March 31.
Officers made arrests in Grenada, Lee, Lowndes and Panola counties.
More than 300 of the total arrests were for felonies and 56 were gang-related.
The operation also resulted in the seizure of $134,180 worth of narcotics, $50,720 worth of cash, and 38 firearms.
The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) was the driving force behind the operation, but one official said it all goes back to the hard work of local law enforcement officers.
"It's what these counties are doing every day,” Mike Quarles of the USMS said. “They're out networking with the community. They're doing programs in churches. They're doing programs in schools, and they're out making a difference. The only thing that we [marshals] did was kind of come together and put a spotlight on what is actually being done."
Other partners included the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the U.S. Probation Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Grenada County Sheriff Rolando Fair said there were about 197 cases cleared with 143 arrests because of the operation.
"A lot of the citizens were grateful we were doing this and being proactive in a lot of the crimes against people so they are welcoming the work with open arms," said Fair.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the initiative helped their department clear nearly 230 cases with over 117 arrests including 13 gang-related cases.
"We have seen a very large uptick of crime in our county especially in the city limits of Columbus and these assets - bringing people in to help us go out and combat these criminal activities has be invaluable to us."