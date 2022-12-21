TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The cold is here and there are a few things you need to know on how to keep your home safe from winter weather.
Since we are in the season for cold weather your pipes are going to need a little more attention than usual.
We spoke with a local plumber about some tips on how to take care of your pipes and what to not flush down your toilet this holiday season.
You do not want to come home to your pipes burst after enjoying your time with your family.
Magic Rooter Plumbing will be open throughout the holiday if you need a service done by them.