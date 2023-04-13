How to avoid F.E.M.A. fraud

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tornado recovery is fully underway in Amory. One of the organizations there to help is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (F.E.M.A.). Some people try to take advantage of that help.
One of those ways is fraudulently filing for F.E.M.A. relief funds. Another is people acting as F.E.M.A. employees.
There are a few things to look out for. Note F.E.M.A. will never request payment for their help. Check the employee’s I.D. when talking to them to verify they are who they say they are.
If an inspector comes to your home to note the damages, but you have not filed for help, that could be a case of fraud. Anything that might be fraud needs to be reported.
There are multiple ways to report fraud with F.E.M.A.
Call the fraud line at 800-323-8603
Another number is 866-223-0814
Or go online to Disaster Fraud | FEMA.gov to file the report