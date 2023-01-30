How the drug Za-Za can affect people

LOWNDES, County (WTVA) - After the Lowndes County sheriff's department responded to an overdose situation over the weekend, they want you to know what this drug can do to you.
"Za-Za" is a prescription drug used to treat depression in other countries. It is not yet regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the states.
When someone misuses the drug, it starts to affect the brain. When used in low doses it affects people's mood. When used in high doses it can work like an Opioid and cause addiction.
“Heroin and Methamphetamine are the two most destructive drugs being sold in our community. Now, not only are we worried about some dealer selling our kids drugs, we are worried that our 15-year-old kid will get hooked on something he purchased in a convenience store. This gas station heroin is extraordinarily dangerous and should be taken off the shelves," says Sheriff Eddie Hawkins
When people are hooked on the drug hallucinations can happen and people can show violence towards objects and others.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says this drug -- also called 'gas station heroin' -- is really dangerous and should be taken off the shelves.
This drug is not yet regulated but State Representative Lee Yancey hopes to get this drug banned and off the streets.