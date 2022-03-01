How can the war in Ukraine impact our gas prices?

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Our wallets have felt the ache every time we go to the store or the gas pump and now experts say those prices may spike all because of the war happening overseas.
Assistant professor of economics at Mississippi State University Todd Jones said that Russia is one of the largest producers of oil in the world.
He said if Russia chooses to limit their supply of oil to certain countries or a natural gas pipeline is destroyed during the course of the war, then oil supplies would decrease with would increase prices.
In the past few days, Jones said oil prices were above $100 a barrel which is a high we haven't seen since 2014.
With Russia being a large provider of oil around the world, Jones thinks the country's actions could have a domino effect on economy's across the globe.
“The world economy is so interconnected that there could be lots of wide-ranging effects that we may not think are first order but one thing causes something else that can cause something else.”
According to Jones, Russia and Ukraine are also large producers of wheat, so we could see price changes with anything that contains that too.