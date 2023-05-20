 Skip to main content
Houston woman celebrates 101st birthday

  • Updated
Emma Mae Buchanan of Houston turned 101 years old Saturday May 20, 2023. Her family threw her a birthday party!

Six generations came to celebrate Buchanan this afternoon at the Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston. She gave birth to four children, but has six more step children as her own.

Family celebrates 101st birthday of Emma Mae

Family members gathered in nursing home court yard to celebrate. Photo Date: May 20, 2023 Houston, MS

Her family says her one hundred and one years were filled with love, joy, and happiness. They made speeches, sang, and preached in her honor.

J.D. Spraggins Jr. is her oldest son. He says it's a blessing to spend this time with his mother.

“It's quite a century. I'm very very proud. people don't usually last this long. She lived a century,” said Spraggins.

“It’s a blessing, because so many started out with her...they've been gone,” said former caretaker Sandra Marble. “And I mean...she just... up until a couple years ago got to the point where she didn't remember a lot of stuff. Because when I was coming...she could tell you some stuff.”

