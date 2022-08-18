Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community.

Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student.

"That's when we realized this is not a new student, this is someone who's not supposed to be in here," he said on Thursday.

Ellison said a teacher approached the 20-year-old and asked for his name, but Alomari did not answer.

The principal took him outside and questioned him about his name and purpose of being on the campus.

"Just looking at conversations leading up to, it looked like this guy was just trying to see if I [Alomari] could get on school campus and get inside a classroom; and that was his goal from what we read."

Ellison said he’s heard the incident may have been a social media challenge but administrations have no clarity on that.

Alomari was searched and officials came to the conclusion there was not a threat to the school.

Houston police then made the arrest. Alomari is charged with trespassing and disturbance of a school.

The superintendent said no weapons were brought into any of the buildings.

There are a lot of new faces at the beginning of a school year, he added, but reassured students’ safety.

"We just put some extra procedures in place that will ensure if a new student comes to our campus that they will not get past our front office until we've had a chance to view their records, make sure they are legitimate.

He said multiple law enforcement officers were on the campus Thursday and will return on Friday.

WTVA reporter Keaundria Milloy spoke with one parent who did not wish to be named.

The mother said her daughter informed her about the situation.

"She did say, ‘Mom, there was a guy in the building and he's been here all day.’"

She claims the school district did not notify parents immediately about the situation. The school district shared a statement on its Facebook page at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by the Houston Police Department. The school is secure and there is no threat at this time. As always, we will review all of our procedures and protocols to ensure that our campuses are secure and safe. Thank you.”

"How did he get inside the building if they are supposed to buzz in to get inside the building?" she asked.

"There needs to be more security. They need to make aware whoever buzzes in they know who it is."

Note: Parent reaction added at 3:41 p.m.