...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Houston students collecting blankets for cancer patients

Students at Houston Upper Elementary School collecting blankets for cancer patients. Photo Date: Feb. 8, 2023.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Houston Upper Elementary School are showing that little hands can make a big difference in their community.

The students will collect blankets through Feb. 23 for a project called "Benny's Blankets.”

The blankets are given to cancer patients at St Dominic's Cancer Center in Jackson.

Benny and Tammy Wells created Benny’s Blankets while Benny underwent cancer treatment.

The students have already collected more than 400 blankets.

Contact the school to learn how to make a donation.

