Houston students collecting blankets for cancer patients

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Houston Upper Elementary School are showing that little hands can make a big difference in their community.
The students will collect blankets through Feb. 23 for a project called "Benny's Blankets.”
The blankets are given to cancer patients at St Dominic's Cancer Center in Jackson.
Benny and Tammy Wells created Benny’s Blankets while Benny underwent cancer treatment.
The students have already collected more than 400 blankets.
Contact the school to learn how to make a donation.